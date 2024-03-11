ADTRAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Adtran Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ("Adtran" or the "Company") ADTN on behalf of Adtran stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Adtran has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 20, 2024, after market hours, Adtran filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K which stated, in pertinent part, that "on February 20, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") concluded, after considering the recommendations of management, that the presentation of the results attributable to the non-controlling interest and of the net loss attributable to the Company and, as a consequence, of the loss per common share attributable to the Company, were materially misstated in (i) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, (ii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and (iii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, respectively (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods"), and such financial statements should no longer be relied upon."



On this news, the price of Adtran stock fell by $0.22 per share, or 3.45%, to close at $6.14 on February 21, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Adtran shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

