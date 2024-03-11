John Cosenza Joins Guggenheim Securities as Senior Advisor

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that John Cosenza has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Cosenza will help drive the continued development of Guggenheim's electronic trading business. He is based in the firm's New York office.



Mr. Cosenza joins Guggenheim with approximately 25 years of trading experience, having most recently served as Head of Americas Electronic Trading and Global Co-Head of Electronic Product, Research & Development, at Goldman Sachs. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Cosenza served as Head of Americas Electronic Trading & Program Trading at Cowen and has held trading roles at Algorithmic Trading Management, UBS, Robertson Stephens, and Deutsche Bank.

"We are excited to welcome John to Guggenheim," said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. "John is a leader in the electronic trading business with a long history developing innovative solutions and cutting-edge platforms."

Mr. Cosenza holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the College of William and Mary.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Loading... Loading...

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com



