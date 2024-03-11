AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - February 2024

Loading... Loading...

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Feb 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,843 8,760 -10.5 13,749 16,776 -18.0 94,854 40 < 100 HP 3,458 3,512 -1.5 6,652 7,283 -8.7 38,639 100+HP 1,552 1,510 2.8 3,067 3,343 -8.3 10,894 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,853 13,782 -6.7 23,468 27,402 -14.4 144,387 4WD Farm Tractors 227 265 -14.3 448 483 -7.2 658 Total Farm Tractors 13,080 14,047 -6.9 23,916 27,885 -14.2 145,045 Self-Prop Combines 363 530 -31.5 814 1,004 -18.9 1,291

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

