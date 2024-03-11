7 Latest Markets In Construction Industry – By The Business Research Company

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay ahead of competitors by leveraging The Business Research Company's construction industry reports, which offer invaluable insights for businesses navigating this dynamic sector. These comprehensive analyses cover market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, empowering companies to make informed decisions and develop strategic plans.



Access the top seven latest market reports in the construction industry from The Business Research Company:

1. Construction Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

The construction market has witnessed robust growth, increasing from $15192.71 billion in 2023 to $15971.45 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth is attributed to factors such as infrastructure development, renovation activities, the aging population, and domestic manufacturing expansion. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $19856.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Urbanization is expected to be a key driver, facilitating population migration from rural to urban areas and necessitating construction for infrastructure and building needs.

Major companies in the construction market include China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., Vinci S.A., Grupo ACS, Lennar Corporation, and others.

2. Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-trade-contractors-global-market-report

The specialty trade contractors market comprises subcontractors specializing in specific components of construction projects, offering services for foundation, structure, building exterior, equipment, and finishing tasks. Segments include chained and standalone owners, available in offline and online modes, and used for various applications like residential and non-residential building construction, utility systems, and others.

Market segmentation includes types such as foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors, building equipment contractors, building finishing contractors, and other specialty trade contractors. Ownership is categorized as chained or standalone, while modes encompass online and offline channels, and applications range from residential and non-residential building construction to utility system construction and others.

The market size has surged from $5,787.9 billion in 2023 to $6,138.63 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.1%, attributed to industry growth, real estate development, regulatory compliance, infrastructure projects, population growth, and urbanization. Future growth is projected, reaching $7,960.06 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

3. Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swimming-pool-global-market-report

The swimming pool market has experienced marginal growth, rising from $3.51 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 1.0%. This growth is attributed to factors such as real estate development, leisure and recreation trends, luxury preferences, and health awareness. Projections suggest continued marginal growth, reaching $3.79 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

Urbanization is expected to drive market expansion as more people shift to urban areas, increasing interest in swimming for fitness and recreation.

Technological advancements are a key trend, with major companies focusing on developing new solutions to meet customer demands.

4. Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/structural-steel-fabrication-global-market-report

The structural steel fabrication market has shown robust growth, increasing from $153.85 billion in 2023 to $168.63 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as construction booms, industrialization, urbanization trends, and government infrastructure investments, driven by cost-effectiveness. Projections suggest continued strong growth, reaching $239.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Key players include ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and others. Asia-Pacific led the market share in 2023, with regions covered including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

5. Container Houses Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/container-houses-global-market-report

The container houses market is based on a unique concept converting steel shipping containers into residential spaces. These sustainable, affordable homes are constructed by stacking and connecting containers, offering environmentally friendly solutions by reusing materials. Market segments include construction type (fixed, movable), end users (residential, recreational, emergency, nursing homes), and architecture type (duplexes, bungalows, tiny houses, multistory buildings, apartments).

Market size has grown strongly, rising from $62.73 billion in 2023 to $67.03 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth drivers include sustainability, affordability, urbanization, architectural trends, and construction efficiency. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $84.38 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the container houses market. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

6. Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-and-civil-engineering-construction-global-market-report

The heavy and civil engineering construction market has seen steady growth, rising from $1,953.67 billion in 2023 to $2,036.67 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.2%. This growth is attributed to factors such as emerging market expansion, a low interest rate environment, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations. Projections suggest continued steady growth, reaching $2,420.32 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Increasing economic growth is a key driver, with the construction sector playing a vital role in infrastructure development, job creation, government contracts, and productivity enhancements.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the heavy and civil engineering construction market, followed by North America. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

7. Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plumbing-fixtures-and-fittings-global-market-report

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented by product (bathtub, sinks, toilets, showers, taps, drains), distribution (online, offline), application (new construction, repair and remodel), material type (vitreous china, metal, plastic), and end-user (residential, commercial, industrial). Market size has grown strongly, from $99.29 billion in 2023 to $107.62 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.4%, attributed to factors such as urbanization, infrastructure development, housing boom, design innovations, water efficiency regulations, and consumer health awareness. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $145.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Loading... Loading...

Technological advancements are driving market trends, with major companies focusing on adopting new technologies and engaging in research and development efforts to enhance plumbing fixtures and fittings.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany