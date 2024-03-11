Prominent 7 Markets In Mining Industry: Insights From The Business Research Company

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay ahead of the curve by leveraging The Business Research Company's industry reports in the Mining sector. These reports offer crucial insights into market dynamics, including trends, growth factors, obstacles, and prospects. Armed with thorough analyses, businesses can make informed choices and develop strategic initiatives to maintain a competitive edge in the market.



Access seven recent market reports in the mining industry from The Business Research Company.

1. Mining Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-global-market-report

The mining market is segmented by type (mining support activities, general minerals, stones, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, metal ore, coal, lignite, and anthracite), process (underground mining, surface mining), and service provider (independent contractors, companies). Subsegments include various minerals, stones, and ores such as coal, metal ores, non-metallic minerals, potash, salt, and more.

Market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $2138.73 billion in 2023 to $2276.8 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is attributed to technological advancements, increased investments, favorable government policies, renewable energy usage, and commodity price fluctuations. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $2825.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the mining market, followed by North America. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

2. Diamond Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diamond-global-market-report

The diamond market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $2.43 billion in 2023 to $2.59 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the jewelry industry, symbolizing luxury and status, industrial applications, investment value, and cultural significance. Projections suggest continued strong growth, reaching $3.29 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The expansion of the diamond market is driven by increasing populations in developing countries like China and India, resulting in rising disposable incomes, growing demand, and improved access to credit. Disposable income refers to the money available after taxes, crucial for consumer spending. Marine mining, involving offshore placer deposits, contributes to diamond sourcing.

3. Copper Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/copper-global-market-report

The copper market has shown robust growth, rising from $166.25 billion in 2023 to $179.84 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is attributed to the electrical and electronics industry, construction sector, industrial machinery manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and infrastructure development. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $240.52 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Major companies in the copper market are introducing new products like recycled copper tubes to enhance competitiveness. Recycled copper tubes are sourced from post-industrial materials, offering sustainability benefits compared to newly mined copper ore.

4. Marble Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marble-global-market-report

The marble market has experienced rapid growth, increasing from $31.33 billion in 2023 to $34.8 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is driven by architectural demand, global urbanization, international trade and export, preference for natural materials, and cultural heritage preservation. Projections suggest continued strong growth, reaching $50.03 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Major companies in the marble market include Staron, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Durat, PengXiang Industry, MARGRAF, Ranamar, LG Hausys, Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A., Indiana Limestone Company, XiShi Group, Vetter Stone, New SunShine Stone, and Southland Stone Group.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the marble market share and is expected to continue as the fastest-growing region. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

5. Iron Ore Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iron-ore-global-market-report

Iron mining involves extracting iron ore, primarily through surface mining methods due to their cost-effectiveness. The process includes combining rock with water, followed by milling to create powder, and then using magnetism to separate iron ore from taconite.

Loading... Loading...

The main types of iron mining are construction, manufacturing, and other types, with carbon content categorized into pig iron, wrought iron, and cast iron. Mining methods include underground mining and surface mining.

The iron ore market has shown robust growth, increasing from $420.08 billion in 2023 to $455.13 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth drivers include demand from the energy sector, economic growth in emerging markets, construction activities, and automotive production. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $598.03 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

6. Lead Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lead-global-market-report

The lead market has experienced strong growth, rising from $17.09 billion in 2023 to $18.52 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is driven by various sectors including battery manufacturing, construction, automotive, ammunition production, and cable sheathing.

Projections suggest continued strong growth, reaching $25.11 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Major players in the lead market include Glencore International PLC, China Minmetals Corporation, BHP Group PLC, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Anglo American PLC, Vedanta Resources PLC, Nyrstar NV, Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V., Teck Resources Ltd., and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Companies in the lead market are focusing on innovation, such as developing digital traceability solutions, to enhance competitiveness and meet market demands. Digital traceability solutions enable the tracking and recording of activities using digital methods.

7. Anthracite Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anthracite-global-market-report

The anthracite market is segmented by type into Standard Grade Anthracite, High Grade Anthracite, and Ultra-High-Grade Anthracite, and by mining type into Underground Mining and Surface Mining.

Despite marginal growth in recent years, with the market size increasing from $120.7 billion in 2023 to $123.06 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 2.0%, the anthracite market is expected to maintain steady growth. Factors contributing to this growth include industrial demand, residential heating needs, energy security concerns, global economic trends, and regional availability.Projections suggest that the market will reach $133.28 billion in 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 2.0%.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the anthracite mining market in 2023. The regions covered in the anthracite market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/