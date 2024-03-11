FREEBIRDS WORLD BURRITO CELEBRATES PEOPLE AND FLAVORS AS BOLD AS TEXAS

Loading... Loading...

Austin TX, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embodying the spirit of adventure, Freebirds World Burrito invites its guests to embark on a bold new journey that promises a personalized experience with every bite.

Freebirds is tackling 2024 with a new mantra "Serving the Bold," encouraging guests to indulge in a culinary adventure that pushes the boundaries of flavor and expression. This exciting chapter in Freebirds' journey reflects the brand's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and celebrates the uniqueness of its Texas-based community.

"We're embracing boldness this year—the kind that applauds authenticity, embraces change, and ventures into uncharted territory. We're renewing our commitment to serving our guests, nothing but the best food, service, and bold flavors", said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. "We want to invite everyone to join us on this exciting expedition as we explore new flavors and celebrate the bold spirit that defines not only Freebirds but also the great state of Texas."

"Serving the Bold" reinforces Freebirds' commitment to serving the unique tastes and preferences of its diverse guests, fostering a sense of pride and loyalty among Freebirds "Fanatics." In honor of serving boldness to its community, Freebirds has partnered with the following sixteen high-intensity functional fitness gyms throughout Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, to nourish their workouts with high-protein burritos and bowls.

"Serving the Bold" also reflects Freebirds' already dynamic and adventurous brand personality. From the vibrant atmosphere in its restaurants to the bold flavors on the menu, Freebirds is committed to creating a memorable and exciting experience for every guest. With SXSW being held in Austin, Freebirds has partnered with SXSW artists Natalie Price, Pierce Washington, Deer Fellow, and Mind Shrine to fuel them for their performance, and take us along their journey as new artists debuting at the festival. Freebirds has also partnered with Nettwerk Music Group for their Back Yard Bash event taking place during SXSW, for an unforgettable evening of good music, good vibes, and even better burritos!

Bold, adventurous, and unapologetically Texan—Freebirds embodies a brand personality that celebrates individuality and culinary exploration. Guests can expect an array of exciting menu additions, limited-time offerings, and an immersive dining atmosphere that reflects the brand's commitment to boldness in every aspect.

For more information and to place an order online, visit www.freebirds.com or follow us on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito

To get all the latest updates on all our BOLD offers and promotions, sign up to be a Freebirds Reward Member at www.freebirds.com/rewards.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

