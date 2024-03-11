Eyenovia to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, March 18th

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN, a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, March 18th, 2024, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results.



Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) and referencing conference ID 13744365.

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available here and on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia's website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery, which was approved by the FDA on March 4, 2024.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for myopia progression (MicroPine) and presbyopia (Apersure) Both products are partnered with Arctic Vision in China and South Korea.

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

PLEASE GO TO CLOBETASOLBID.COM FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for CLOBETASOL PROPRIONATE OPHTHALMIC SUSPENSION 0.05%

PLEASE GO TO MYDCOMBI.COM FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for MYDCOMBI™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5%

