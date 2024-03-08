Empowering Women in the Trades: First Participants of Millwright Regional Council - Canada and Build a Dream Joint Initiative Graduate on International Women's Day 2024

Loading... Loading...

COURTICE, Ontario, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This International Women's Day 2024, the Millwright Regional Council - Canada and national non-profit, Build a Dream, celebrate the first graduating cohort of their groundbreaking joint initiative, the Introduction to Millwrighting: 5-Week Program for Women.



The Introduction to Millwrighting Program, launched on February 5th at the Darlington Energy Complex, was a response to the need for skilled professional millwrights, with particular focus on recruiting women and other underrepresented groups. This initiative aimed to break down barriers and provide essential skills training and comprehensive support, empowering women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated industries.

By equipping women with the tools and support needed to excel in their careers, this program sets a precedent for future efforts aimed at bridging the gender gap in the workforce. The commitment of the Millwright Regional Council - Canada and Build a Dream to nationwide expansion reflects their dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive future for all aspiring professional millwrights.

"As a proud participant of the Introduction to Millwrighting Program, I've not only acquired essential skills but also redefined what's possible for women in the trades. The program has empowered me to step confidently into a male-dominated field and make my mark. I'm grateful for the support and encouragement I've received, and I'm excited to pave the way for aspiring women in the trades, proving that gender is no barrier to success." – Mya Benjamin, Introduction to Millwrighting Program for Women

As the first cohort of the Introduction to Millwrighting Program ends their time, the program is making a profound impact, "This initiative has provided a unique opportunity for us to expand our network and welcome more women into the highly skilled millwright community," said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council – Canada. "Through partnerships like this, we're not just responding to the need for more millwright professionals, we're shaping the future of our industry. We are reaffirming our commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering women. We're not only building a stronger workforce today but also laying the foundation for a more diverse and inclusive tomorrow in the millwright profession."

The collaboration with Durham College, Ontario Power Generation, and UBC Millwright Local 2309 Toronto connected participants with industry experts, reaffirming the commitment of all partners to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the millwright profession.

Through this strategic partnership with Build a Dream, ten exceptional women received personalized support from the non-profit, including financial assistance and career coaching, ensuring their success in the program. "We are thrilled to see the positive outcomes of our collaboration with Build a Dream. This initiative has provided a unique opportunity for us to expand our network and welcome more women into the skilled millwright community," said John Baker, Business Manager, UBC Millwright Local 2309 – Toronto.

"We are immensely proud to stand alongside the Millwright Regional Council - Canada in celebrating the culmination of the Introduction to Millwrighting Program for Women," said Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder of Build a Dream. "This program provided these women with essential skills training empowering them to pursue successful careers. As they do, participants can continue to access Build a Dream's wrap around supports such as career coaching services and local networking meetups."

Today's graduation event, hosted at the Darlington Energy Complex, featured inspiring remarks by the Honourable David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, and esteemed program partners including Durham College, Ontario Power Generation, and Local 2309.

Joined by key stakeholders and program participants, the event celebrates the remarkable achievements of the ten participants and highlights the program's profound impact on fostering a more inclusive highly skilled millwright community.

Date and Time: Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Location: Darlington Energy Complex (DEC),

1855 Energy Drive, Courtice, ON L1E 0E7



Loading... Loading...

For media inquiries, please contact:



Andy Bredin

Director of Communications & Stakeholder Relations

Millwright Regional Council – Canada

416-757-5161

abredin@ubcmillwrights.ca Namrata Peri

Director, Marketing and Communications

Build a Dream

226-347-8668

namrata@webuildadream.com

About Build a Dream

Founded in 2014, Build a Dream is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives across various sectors, including skilled trades, STEM, emergency response, and entrepreneurship. Through conferences, expos, workshops, and hands-on initiatives, Build a Dream bridges the gap between industry and students aiming to build a more equitable workforce nationwide. For more information: webuildadream.com

About the Millwright Regional Council

The Millwright Regional Council – Canada (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. UBC millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16615f7a-5b6a-4946-8909-c44703fdaa6d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03371c46-cc6d-428c-942c-dc389935bdee