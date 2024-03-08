Kuehn Law Encourages VIVK, HES, SDPI, and AKTX Investors to Contact Law Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Vivakor, Inc. VIVK click to participate

Vivakor has agreed to merge with Empire Diversified Energy. Under the agreement's terms, Vivakor will acquire all the outstanding shares of Empire common and preferred stock on an as-converted basis for net consideration of 67,200,000 shares of Vivakor common stock.

Hess Corporation HES click to participate

Hess Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Chevron. Under the agreement, shareholders of Hess will be entitled to 1.0250 shares of Chevron's common stock per share.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. SDPI click to participate

Superior Drilling has agreed to be acquired by Drilling Tools International. Under the agreement, Superior Drilling will receive approximately $32.2 million in cash and stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc AKTX click to participate



Akari has agreed to combine with Peak Bio. Under the proposed transaction, Akari shareholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company.

