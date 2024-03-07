SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. - ANTX

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ("AN2" or the "Company") ANTX. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AN2 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 12, 2024, AN2 issued a press release "announc[ing] the company's decision to voluntarily pause Phase 3 enrollment in the seamless Phase 2/3 clinical trial (EBO-301) evaluating epetraborole in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease, pending further data review." AN2 stated that "[t]he voluntary pause was instituted following a blinded aggregate analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 study, including pooled patients from both treatment arms, which showed potentially lower than expected efficacy."

On this news, AN2's stock price fell $14.90 per share, or 74.50%, to close at $5.10 per share on February 12, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980