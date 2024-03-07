SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("ACADIA" or the "Company") ACAD. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ACADIA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On February 15, 2024, Culper Research ("Culper") published a short report alleging that "ACADIA's April 2023 launch of Daybue—the Company's highly-anticipated ‘first and only' drug to treat Ret Syndrome—has been a total flop." Culper asserted that its "research reveals that patients, caregivers, physicians, and insurers have all soured on the drug," claiming that "Daybue new patient starts already topped this past summer, peak revenues will be a mere fraction of sell-side estimates, and Daybue's flop will have knock-on effects as ACADIA remains a cash-burning machine."

Following publication of the Culper report, ACADIA's stock price fell $0.38 per share, or 1.49%, to close at $25.18 per share on February 15, 2024.

