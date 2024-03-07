Minerals Technologies to Present at JP Morgan Industrials Conference

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX ("MTI" or "the Company") announced that its CEO Douglas T. Dietrich will present at the 2024 JP Morgan Industrials Conference focusing on the Company's strategy, financial results, and growth outlook on Thursday, March 14th, at 7:45 a.m. To listen to webcast please use the following link: JP Morgan Conference Webcast_MTX



In addition, senior management members will attend multiple investor conferences in March. Details and links can be found at MTX Events & Presentations.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1840