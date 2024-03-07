LifeSci Search Elevates Leadership and Innovation in Life Sciences With Launch of New Advisory Board

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Search, a leading global executive search firm specializing in the healthcare sector, is proud to introduce its prestigious new advisory board. The board comprises distinguished experts and leaders with track records of significant achievements and contributions to the life sciences field. Members include:



Gaurav Shah, MD, CEO of Rocket Pharma, renowned for pioneering work in cell and gene therapies.

Campbell Murray, MD, MBA, Partner at Agent Capital, has extensive experience in investment and board responsibilities within the life sciences sector.

Faith Charles, JD, a leading corporate transactions and securities partner, heading Thompson Hine's Life Sciences practice.

Yaron Daniely, PhD, MBA, General Partner at aMoon, known for transforming academic research into groundbreaking technologies.

Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Executive Officer, and Board member with a vast background in clinical development, global product launches, and medical affairs.

Amanda Kurihara, CHRO at 89Bio, an expert in fostering inclusive company cultures and enhancing employee experience in the biotech industry.

"This strategic move bolsters LifeSci Search's mission of delivering exceptional leadership talent to businesses, leveraging a foundation built on trust, resourcefulness, and unparalleled expertise," said Matt Toner, CEO of LifeSci Search.

The advisory board will serve as a cornerstone for LifeSci Search, offering invaluable insights, trends, and strategic guidance to reinforce the firm's service offerings.

Dr. Karen Smith, a foundation member, said, "I look forward to contributing my expertise and working closely with LifeSci Search to match exceptional talent with businesses poised to transform patient outcomes."

This collaboration is poised to enhance LifeSci Search's credibility and influence in the life sciences sector, further cementing its position as a trusted partner for companies seeking transformative leadership.

Toner added, "The life sciences industry is undergoing transformative changes that will redefine talent acquisition. With our advisory board's insight, we aim to lead in navigating these shifts."

About LifeSci Search:

LifeSci Search is a global executive search firm that prides itself on a personalized approach to talent acquisition. Specializing in the life sciences industry, LifeSci Search is driven by a commitment to excellence, trust, and a deep understanding of the unique needs and aspirations of the businesses and leaders it serves. Through its bespoke services, LifeSci Search aims to deliver unparalleled leadership solutions that drive growth and success.

For media inquiries and more information about the LifeSci Search Advisory Board, please contact:

Matt Toner

Chief Executive Officer

LifeSci Search

mtoner@lifescisearch.com