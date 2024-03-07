Levi & Korsinsky Notifies BioVie Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BIVI

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") BIVI of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BioVie investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 5, 2021 and November 29, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/biovie-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=69534&wire=3

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the Company's ability to adequately conduct proper oversight of the Phase 3 clinical trial; (3) due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from defendants' Phase 3 clinical trial faced a greater risk of being unreliable and that the majority of patients would have to be excluded from the clinical trial; (4) as a result of the significant exclusions from the trial results, the Phase 3 clinical trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints; and (5) statements about BioVie's business, operations, prospects, and compliance with current good clinical practices were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in BioVie during the relevant time frame, you have until March 19, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

