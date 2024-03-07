Work Truck Solutions Expands Platform to Support Heavy-Duty Commercial Truck Market

Loading... Loading...

Chico, CA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions® , the leading authority on commercial vehicles, has announced an expansion of their focus in the heavy-duty (HD) commercial truck market.

This strategic move includes new comprehensive resources to enhance offerings for dealerships and upfitters, and when coupled with expertise gained from more than a decade serving the commercial vehicle space, will bring additional attention to the demanding and evolving HD market.

Amidst this expansion, Work Truck Solutions is proud to announce the promotion of Geoff Shepard as their new Heavy-Duty Sales Manager. Shepard, with over 20 years of automotive industry experience, including helping HD dealerships exceed sales goals and improve their advertising/merchandising efforts, holds multiple NADA Dealer Academy certifications. He is set to head the company's focused HD growth efforts.

Work Truck Solutions is also actively engaged with key HD stakeholders to ensure platform developments and integrations meet industry-specific challenges, while benefiting all parties involved. Integrations with HD-focused OEMs, inclusion of net-zero vehicles, and hosting a learning resource center, further exemplify the company's commitment.

Work Truck Solutions also recognizes that the HD market includes more than trucks. As a result, trailers, which are essential to the heavy-duty transportation and logistics industries, and are highly configurable, are also included in their uniquely customized inventory spectrum.

"We are leveraging all our experience and resources in this next step of HD development," said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. "Our goal is to not only meet, but exceed the needs and expectations of the heavy-duty sector with the same level of expertise in configuration and use, as well as customer service commitment, that we've adhered to for well over ten years in the commercial vehicle ecosystem."

By expanding focus on heavy-duty trucks and trailers, Work Truck Solutions is set to further solidify their position as the go-to platform for a comprehensive range of commercial vehicle solutions.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com , the national commercial marketplace, NuPropel , the commercial vehicle-centric advanced fuel resource center, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers , manufacturers and upfitters . This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com