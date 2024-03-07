Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2024 College Basketball Conference Championship Week

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's CMLS Westwood One, America's largest audio network, will present a total of 24 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball games from Conference Championship Week.



Westwood One's postseason basketball coverage tips off on Saturday, March 9th, with the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game, and continues through Selection Sunday, March 17, with broadcasts that day of the Ivy League, the SEC, and the American Athletic Championship games. Westwood One will also broadcast Selection Sunday, which will reveal the 68-team field for both the men's and the women's tournaments. Jason Horowitz will host Selection Sunday coverage with PJ Carlesimo and Debbie Antonelli as analysts.

Among the other Championship games Westwood One will broadcast that week are the Pac-12, the Big East, the Coastal Athletic Association, Conference USA, the Patriot League, Missouri Valley Conference, and West Coast Conference games. The Women's Conference Championship games include the Big East, the Pac-12, and the Ivy League.

WESTWOOD ONE'S COMPLETE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 9: Ohio Valley Conference Men's Championship 7:45 PM ET Sunday, March 10: Big South Conference Men's Championship 11:45 AM ET Missouri Valley Conference Men's Championship 1:45 PM ET Pac-12 Women's Championship 4:45 PM ET Monday, March 11: Southern Conference Men's Championship 6:45 PM ET Big East Women's Championship 6:45 PM ET Tuesday, March 12: CAA Men's Championship 6:45 PM ET West Coast Conference Men's Championship 8:45 PM ET Wednesday, March 13: Patriot League Men's Championship 6:45 PM ET Big Sky Men's Championship 11:15 PM ET Friday, March 15: Big East Semifinal Men's Doubleheader 5:15 PM ET Pac-12 Semifinal Men's Doubleheader 7:45 PM ET Saturday, March 16: America East Men's Championship 10:45 AM ET SEC Semifinal Men's Doubleheader 12:45 PM ET Ivy League Women's Championship 4:45 PM ET Big East Conference Men's Championship 6:15 PM ET Conference USA Men's Championship 8:15 PM ET Pac-12 Conference Men's Championship 8:45 PM ET Sunday, March 17: Ivy League Men's Championship 11:45 AM ET SEC Men's Championship 12:45 PM ET American Athletic Conference Men's Championship 3:00 PM ET Selection Sunday 6:00 PM ET

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media CMLS is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com