E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Set to Skyrocket, Reaching $182.72 Billion by 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024, the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and is poised for exponential expansion. According to a recent report, the market is projected to surge from $83.36 billion in 2023 to $98.07 billion in 2024, demonstrating a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The e-commerce automotive aftermarket market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $182.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.



The Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Boom

A significant driving force behind this growth is the burgeoning development of electric and hybrid vehicles. As these eco-friendly alternatives gain popularity, the demand for specialized aftermarket parts and accessories tailored to their unique requirements is expected to soar. With electric vehicles comprising a notable portion of new vehicle registrations, there's a pressing need for e-commerce platforms to accommodate this rising demand.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

E-Commerce Platforms Paving the Way

Recognizing the shifting landscape, companies in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket sector are swiftly adapting by launching comprehensive e-commerce platforms. These platforms offer customers an extensive array of aftermarket products and services, providing a seamless shopping experience. For instance, Alfardan Commercial recently launched an e-commerce platform offering a wide range of car parts and maintenance services.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market, capturing 32.2% of the total market share in 2023. This is followed by Western Europe, North America, and other regions, indicating a global trend towards digital automotive aftermarket solutions.

Market Segmentation

This report segments the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market based on type, component, and channel. Notably, the B2C segment is forecasted to present significant opportunities, with an estimated $56,260.3 million in annual sales by 2028.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7447&type=smp

Stakeholders across the automotive aftermarket industry can leverage this insightful report to strategize effectively and capitalize on the burgeoning e-commerce market. By embracing digital platforms, enhancing product offerings, and catering to the evolving needs of consumers, businesses can position themselves for sustained growth and success in this dynamic landscape.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market size, e-commerce automotive aftermarket market segments, e-commerce automotive aftermarket market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

