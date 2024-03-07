Synaptics Strengthens Leadership Team with the Addition of Lisa Bodensteiner as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary

Loading... Loading...

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated SYNA today announced the appointment of Lisa Bodensteiner as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, strengthening its leadership team. Ms. Bodensteiner joined in November to guide Synaptics' legal strategy, ensure regulatory compliance, and oversee corporate governance.



"Lisa's track record and incredibly diverse experience as a legal executive for high-growth companies makes her an invaluable sounding board for me and the rest of the executive team," said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. "I intend to work with her as a true business partner as we accelerate our push into new market opportunities, expand our ecosystem of partnerships, and grow our intellectual property assets, organically and through M&A."

Before joining Synaptics, Ms. Bodensteiner held high-profile positions at Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly") as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary. She also served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at SunPower Corporation, a leading global solar power solutions provider. Additionally, her experiences at First Solar, Inc., OptiSolar, Inc., and Calpine Corporation have given her a unique perspective on legal and compliance issues in the energy and technology fields.

Ms. Bodensteiner holds a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Nevada.

