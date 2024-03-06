New York Film Academy Musical Theatre Students to Give an Unforgettable Performance in the Musical "[title of show]"

Loading... Loading...

New York, NY, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first week of March 2024, students of the New York Film Academy (NYFA) will perform their rendition of the hit comedy Broadway musical "[title of show]." The show's cast includes students of NYFA's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and the 1-Year and 2-Year Musical Theatre programs. Additionally, musical theatre is offered as a concentration as part of the NYFA's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Entertainment Media.

Originally published as a book, "[title of show]" was written by Hunter Bell and adapted for the stage by Jeff Bowen. The show is based on the real-life story of two men writing a show about two men writing a show about two men writing a show. An ever-changing production, the cast was expanded by its original creators to include Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff.

The 90-minute musical follows the story of Jeff and Hunter, two writers who learn of a new musical theatre festival with a fast-approaching deadline. Considered a love letter to the art of musical theatre, "[title of show]," opened on Broadway in 2008 and was nominated for a 2009 Tony Award under "Best Book of a Musical."

NYFA's student performances will be held at its New York City campus. Tickets are available online at nyfa.bpt.me. For questions and inquiries, email mtrsvp@nyfa.edu. Show times include March 8, 2024, at 7:00 PM, March 9, 2024 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and March 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM. All showtimes listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

"Our musical theatre students never cease to amaze me with their commitment to our productions - and "[title of show]' is no exception. Led by their director Jennifer Swiderski (Broadway's Mamma Mia and Drowsy Chaperone), they have created a world filled with every human emotion possible and give us a real glimpse into what it means to be an artist. The show itself is brilliantly written, filled with great music and a lot of heart - and we have had a wonderful time bringing it to life on our stage!" says the Chair of the Musical Theatre Department, Kristy Cates.

NYFA's Musical Theatre department faculty includes Department Chair, Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland, Charlie and Chocolate Factory); Ricardo Coke-Thomas (Book Of Mormon); Robert W. Schneider (Author: Fifty Key Musicals); Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill, Once Upon a One More Time); Karl Maier (Pippin); Kathy Calahan (Mary Poppins); Taylor Gordon (Radio City Spectacular); Michelle Potterf (Chicago, Crazy For You, Will Rogers Follies); Jennifer Swiderski (Mamma Mia, The Drowsy Chaperone); Nick Cartell (Les Miserables, Scandalous, Jesus Christ Superstar); Katie Adams (Wicked, Urinetown, Grease); Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee, Grease, Cinderella, Chicago); Wysandria Woolsey (Parade, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast); David Solomon (Tootsie, Side Show, 9-5, The Mystery of Edwin Drood); Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me); Charissa Bertels: (If/Then, A Christmas Story).

At NYFA, students learn alongside these accomplished and award-winning industry professionals in hands-on classes as part of degree, 1- and 2-year, and short-term programs.

Following a longstanding series of high-quality musical performances by NYFA students at the New York City campus, "[title of show]" follows productions including "Once Upon a Mattress," "The Addams Family," "Head Over Heels," "Starting Here, Starting Now," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Sweeney Todd," and "Godspell," among many more.

NYFA's student and alum performance of "[title of show]" are carried out in agreement with Concord Theatricals. See the show page here.

For those interested in studying musical theatre at NYFA, check out the school's degrees, programs, short-term workshops, and teens and kids camps on the discipline page.

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online programs to provide unparalleled "Hands-Online" education experiences that allow aspiring storytellers across the world to access valuable industry knowledge from anywhere.

For more information, visit nyfa.edu.

