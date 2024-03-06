HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK ‘HOOKIPA'))), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA's Chief Financial Officer, Reinhard Kandera, will present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on March 13, 2024. Webcast details are available below.



Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024, Miami, Florida

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 13, 2024. 9:20 a.m. ET

Presenter: Reinhard Kandera, Chief Financial Officer

Register here

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA's replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA's pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, KRAS-mutated cancers, and other unnamed indications. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "will," "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause HOOKIPA's research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including HOOKIPA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, HOOKIPA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, risks relating to business interruptions resulting from public health crises, the impact of public health crises on the enrollment of patients and timing of clinical results, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. HOOKIPA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see HOOKIPA's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and other important factors in HOOKIPA's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and HOOKIPA's website at http://hookipapharma.com/ . In addition, any forward-looking statements represent HOOKIPA's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. HOOKIPA explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Loading... Loading...

Availability of Other Information About HOOKIPA

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( https://ir.hookipapharma.com/ ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our members and the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the U.S. social media channels listed on our investor relations website.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Media

Michael Kaiser

michael.kaiser@hookipapharma.com

+ 1 (917) 984 7537