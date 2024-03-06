Omega Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

Loading... Loading...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA ("Omega"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that it will present two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, California, April 5 – 10, 2024. The first poster will feature preclinical data validating a novel method for evaluating epigenomic controller (EC) target engagement using noninvasive liquid biopsies. Additionally, the Company will present new preclinical data supporting a MYC-targeting EC approach in models of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) resistant to EGFR inhibitors.



Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Detection and quantification of site-specific DNA methylation from liquid biopsies as a pharmacodynamic biomarker of OTX-2002, a novel MYC-targeting epigenomic controller

Abstract Number: 2417

Session: Circulating Nucleic Acids 2

Date and Time: April 8, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Title: Targeted epigenomic control of MYC as a strategy to treat EGFR inhibitor-resistant NSCLC

Abstract Number: 1726

Session: Epigenetic Targets in Oncology

Date and Time: April 8, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

The posters will be made available on the Omega website at https://omegatherapeutics.com/science/publications/ at the same time as the presentations.

About the OMEGA Platform

The OMEGA platform leverages the Company's deep understanding of gene regulation, genomic architecture and epigenetic mechanisms to design programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines that precisely target and modulate gene expression at the pre-transcriptional level. Combining a biology-first approach and world-class data science capabilities with rational drug design and customized delivery, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range. Omega's investigational programmable mRNA medicines, epigenomic controllers, target specific genomic loci within insulated genomic domains with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through unprecedented precision epigenomic control.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega's approach enables controlled epigenomic modulation of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a diverse pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the broad potential of precision epigenomic control, the potential of the Company's pipeline of therapeutic candidates, and upcoming events and presentations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the novel technology on which our product candidates are based makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of preclinical and clinical development and subsequently obtaining regulatory approval, if at all; the substantial development and regulatory risks associated with epigenomic controllers due to the novel and unprecedented nature of this new category of medicines; our limited operating history; the incurrence of significant losses and the fact that we expect to continue to incur significant additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional financing; our investments in research and development efforts that further enhance the OMEGA platform, and their impact on our results; uncertainty regarding preclinical development, especially for a new class of medicines such as epigenomic controllers; potential delays in and unforeseen costs arising from our clinical trials; the fact that our product candidates may be associated with serious adverse events, undesirable side effects or have other properties that could halt their regulatory development, prevent their regulatory approval, limit their commercial potential, or result in significant negative consequences; the impact of increased demand for the manufacture of mRNA and LNP-based vaccines to treat COVID-19 on our development plans; difficulties manufacturing the novel technology on which our epigenomic controller candidates are based; our ability to adapt to rapid and significant technological change; our reliance on third parties for the manufacture of materials; our ability to successfully acquire and establish our own manufacturing facilities and infrastructure; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for lipid excipients used in our product candidates; our ability to advance our product candidates to clinical development; and our ability to obtain, maintain, enforce and adequately protect our intellectual property rights. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact Investor contact: Eva Stroynowski 617.949.4370 estroynowski@omegatx.com Media contact: Jason Braco LifeSci Communications 646.751.4361 jbraco@lifescicomms.com