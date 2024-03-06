Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) to Exhibit Both CLMBR and FORME Lift at IHRSA in Los Angeles March 6-8

Loading... Loading...

CLMBR is Receiving Significant Interest From Gyms for use on the Cardio Floor and in the Group Fitness Room as a Replacement for Spin Bike

FORME is Receiving the Highest Interest From Country Clubs and Multi-family Developers

AUSTIN, TX, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment and provider of virtual personal training services, today announced that both of the Company's brands (CLMBR and FORME) will be exhibited at IHRSA Convention and Trade Show in Los Angeles on March 6-8.

IHRSA is the annual main event where global leaders and tastemakers across the health and fitness industry gather to discover the latest equipment, products and services. There are expected to be more than 8,000 attendees, including the senior leadership teams from all major gym and boutique fitness operators.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "IHRSA is the biggest equipment show in the US and this event is the perfect opportunity for potential customers to get hands-on experience with both CLMBR and FORME. Personally, using the equipment is often the most important part of the customer's buying journey and IHRSA is a great place to start a new relationship, or to close the sale. We are fortunate to exhibit our products in the WOODWAY booth as their long-term relationships and market presence pull traffic to the booth and provide powerful exposure for newer brands like CLMBR and FORME."

All attendees are invited to use and explore both CLMBR and FORME, which are located in the WOODWAY Booth (1034), which is centrally located on the main walkway, between Precor and Freemotion Fitness.

This is the first year where the commercial version of CLMBR (the CLMBR 02) is readily available at IHRSA as there were only early production versions for limited use at last year's convention. As a result of TRNR acquiring CLMBR and entering a Worldwide Exclusive Distribution Agreement with WOODWAY earlier this year, CLMBR is now available worldwide for commercial customers. WOODWAY has already received exciting demand from commercial customers, which is concentrated around two main use cases – the cardio floor and the group fitness room. WOODWAY is expecting to generate significant demand from IHRSA this week and FIBO in Germany in April where CLMBR will also be exhibited.

Gym chains are already adding CLMBRs to the cardio floor and are often replacing elliptical machines to make room for the new equipment. Climbing is an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout, and one that can result in greater posterior chain activation.

Additionally, some gym chains have started to pilot group fitness solutions where 10 or 15 CLMBRs are grouped together in a room previously used for spin classes. The initial feedback has been very positive in these instances, and it mimics the same feedback that customers of Studio CLMBR in Denver have had for years about the class being a lot of fun and an incredible workout.

IHRSA 24 is the first time that FORME has been exhibited and the inclusion of the FORME Lift this year is a result of the strong interest from commercial accounts such as multi-family developers and country clubs.

The FORME Lift provides an innovative strength training option that fits the multi-family footprint and use case exceptionally well given its elegant design, compact size and wide variety of functions. There has been an increase in non-traditional participants for wellness spaces, such as over 55-year-old communities that are growing quickly, and the FORME Lift fits this demographic very well.

Country clubs and other golf-focused properties have become an area of very high demand for the FORME Lift given it is viewed as a "plug and play golf performance center", especially when it is paired with live 1:1 virtual coaching from a Titleist Performance Institute certified trainer. The golfer is interested in training equipment that fits their needs and traditional fitness centers and strength training equipment often does not. More information can be found at www.formelife.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ TRNR.

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential demand. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

