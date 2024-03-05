Tims China to Present at Upcoming Conferences

SHANGHAI, China, and NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China ("Tims China" or the "Company") will be attending and participating in the following upcoming conferences next week:
Wednesday March 13: BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Conference 2024. Tims will participate in a fireside chat at 10.30am ET.
Thursday March 14: UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2024. Tims will participate in a fireside chat at 3pm ET.
More information about Tims China's presentations may be accessed by visiting https://ir.timschina.com from March 13.
About TH International Limited
TH International Limited THCH ("Tims China") is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International QSR QSR.
The company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.
SOURCE: THCH International
