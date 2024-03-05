PROPETRO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ProPetro Holding Corp. on Behalf of ProPetro Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the "Company") PUMP on behalf of ProPetro stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ProPetro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



After the market close on March 1, 2024, ProPetro Holding Corp. disclosed that it would be delayed in filing its 2023 annual report as the company evaluates a potential deficiency related to management's assessment of internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. dropped more than 5% in intraday trading on March 4, 2024.

