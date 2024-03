ADC Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Loading... Loading...

Preclinical data support future clinical development of ADCs targeting Claudin-6 and NaPi2b

Additional presentations include clinical and independent preclinical studies evaluating ADCT-601 targeting AXL

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT today announced abstracts on its novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will be held in San Diego, CA from April 5-10, 2024.

"We're excited to share compelling preclinical data supporting the future clinical development of the next-generation ADCs in our solid tumor portfolio, including those targeting Claudin-6 and NaPi2b, at the AACR Annual Meeting," said Mohamed Zaki, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We're also looking forward to research from independent studies that highlight the potential of another investigational ADC, ADCT-601 targeting AXL."

Details of ADC Therapeutics' poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Preclinical development of a novel camptothecin-based antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors expressing Claudin-6

Abstract: 3122

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 21; Board number 3

Title: Preclinical development of NaPi2b-PL2202, a novel camptothecin-based antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors expressing NaPi2b

Abstract: 5085

Session Title: Novel Immunotherapies and Immune Modulation

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024; 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 42; Board number 7

Title: Phase 1b Trial Mipasetamab Uzoptirine (ADCT-601-102) dose escalation in patients with advanced bone and soft tissue sarcomas

Abstract: CT059

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024; 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 48; Board number 9

Title: Quantitative systems pharmacology modeling of loncastuximab tesirine combined with mosunetuzumab and glofitamab helps guide dosing for patients with DLBCL

Abstract: 875

Session Title: Application of Bioinformatics to Cancer Biology 1

Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024; 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 36; Board number 19

Details of an independent poster presentation of an ADCT-601 preclinical study are as follows:

Title: Preclinical anti-tumorigenic evaluation of AXL targeting antibody-drug-conjugate in an adenoid cystic carcinoma cell line xenograft model

Abstract: LB022

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Chemistry

Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024; 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 52; Board number 4

Details of an oral presentation of an NCI-led ADCT-701 study are as follows:

Title: Targeting DLK1, a Notch ligand, with an antibody-drug conjugate in adrenocortical carcinoma

Abstract: 6573

Session Type: Minisymposium

Session Title: Molecular, Preclinical, and Clinical Endocrinology 3

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024; 3:05 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. PT

Location: TBA

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ADCT is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "future", "continue", or "appear" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: future success and results from the various ADCT development programs presented at AACR, the actual ZYNLONTA® revenue for 4Q 2023, the success of the Company's updated corporate strategy including operating efficiencies, capital deployment and portfolio prioritization; the Company's ability to achieve the decrease in total operating expenses for 2023 and 2024, the expected cash runway into 4Q 2025, the effectiveness of the new commercial go-to-market strategy, competition from new technologies, and the Company's ability to grow ZYNLONTA® revenue in the United States; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi®) ability to successfully commercialize ZYNLONTA® in the European Economic Area and market acceptance, adequate reimbursement coverage, and future revenue from the same; approval by the NMPA of the BLA for ZYNLONTA® in China submitted by Overland ADCT BioPharma and future revenue from the same, our strategic partners', including Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, ability to obtain regulatory approval for ZYNLONTA® in foreign jurisdictions, and the timing and amount of future revenue and payments to us from such partnerships; the impact, if any, from data reported by the University of Miami for their IIT in FL; the timing and results of the Company's or its partners' clinical trials including LOTIS 5 and 7, ADCT 601 and 602 as well as the Company's early-stage pipeline research projects, actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory authorities with respect to the Company's products or product candidates; projected revenue and expenses; the Company's indebtedness, including Healthcare Royalty Management and Oaktree and Blue Owl facilities, and the restrictions imposed on the Company's activities by such indebtedness, the ability to repay such indebtedness and the significant cash required to service such indebtedness; and the Company's ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investors and Media

Nicole Riley

ADC Therapeutics

Nicole.Riley@adctherapeutics.com

+1 862-926-9040