CMS awards Noridian Medicare DME contract for third time

FARGO, N.D., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, proudly announces the re-award of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Medicare Jurisdiction D (JD) contract. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently re-awarded Noridian the $152.8 million contract, concluding a full-and-open competitive procurement. Covering 17 states and three U.S. Territories, Noridian processes more than 13 million fee-for-service (FFS) claims for nearly 25,000 DME suppliers, resulting in $2.6 billion in payments for the JD contract.



"We are immensely proud to receive this re-award. For nearly two decades, Noridian has diligently served the suppliers and beneficiaries of JD," said Noridian president and CEO Jon Bogenreif. "This re-award reflects Noridian's exceptional performance, and a well-established commitment to eliminating administrative barriers and enabling access to health care."

Under the JD contract, Noridian handles nearly 200,000 phone inquiries annually from DME, prosthetics and orthotics suppliers in Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. JD includes 8.7 million beneficiaries and accounts for 24% of the national DME workload.

"The performance of the Noridian DME team reflects our commitment to performing at a high level for our customers," explained JD project manager Tina Breiland. "It also reflects the business continuity of Noridian, and the employees dedicated to the Medicare program. The people who performed this work as the incumbent are credited with this re-award."

The contract period for the new award includes a base year and the option for six one-year option periods. Employees supporting the JD contract are located in Noridian's Fargo headquarters and throughout the country.

Beginning with a single federal Medicare contract for North Dakota in 1966, today Noridian provides efficient and effective administrative solutions to federal, state and commercial health care programs in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. The company currently employs more than 2,000 employees across the U.S. Learn more about Noridian's full suite of administrative services and open positions by visiting www.noridian.com.

