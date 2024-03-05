D&H Distributing Awarded Cooperative Contract Through OMNIA Partners

Loading... Loading...

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has been awarded a new cooperative contract by Region 14 Education Service Center in Texas made available to all public agencies through OMNIA Partners/NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance). OMNIA Partners is one of the nation's premier purchasing organizations in the public and non-profit sectors, helping public sector agencies achieve their procurement goals while saving time and money. D&H's full range of technology solutions is available through OMNIA Partners to all public sector and nonprofit organizations, including K-12, higher education, state, and local governments.



This strengthening of D&H's state and local government business is in addition to the distributor's increased focus on federal government business. It encompasses cutting-edge security software and managed security services; plus, other transformative Modern Solutions like collaboration, server, networking, infrastructure and data center solutions, rounding-out D&H's deep portfolio for the public sector.

Through the OMNIA Partners cooperative contract, D&H is expanding its investment in an already-robust offering for partners selling into the K-12 and SLED (state, local, and education) verticals. D&H will work consultatively with its widespread community of MSP and VAR partners across the US to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to these additional public sector companies.

D&H offers a roster of valuable programs and best-in-class services to these channel partners, including through D&H's AIM (Assessment, Implementation, and Management) methodology, which helps MSPs and VARs attach lucrative services to end-to-end solutions while adding value for end-users. This method is applied along with D&H's enhanced Technology Solutions program, offering pre- and post-sales support in addition to ongoing training and access to a cutting-edge equipment lab focused on transformative solutions for the new hybrid workplace. The distributor's US-based IT development, support, and dedicated sales team prioritize supply chain integrity and security for its solution providers—a critical element for any channel partner working on sensitive local or national government and public sector projects.

"D&H is thrilled to be working with OMNIA Partners, which represents a wealth of new opportunities for our MSPs and VARs across the country," said Marty Bauerlein, chief commercial, and consumer officer at D&H Distributing. "We have been growing our commitment to the K-12 and SLED markets for many years, building a solid team to support the unique needs of the larger public sector. Our North American sales model is distinctly appropriate to service these verticals, dedicating a reliable and high-performance in-house team to oversee the needs of these agencies and organizations."

Hundreds of school districts and government offices turned to D&H throughout the pandemic to help them rapidly transition to online and hybrid work and learning environments, and the distributor's investments in these sectors has skyrocketed from that point. D&H has increased its focus on enablement through the K-12 Partnerfi Community, delivering exclusive content and opportunities to its partner base and establishing a robust team of sales personnel and seasoned executives to support this business. Partners include some of the largest SLED and K-12 managed services providers in the country.

D&H's partners in the public sector have delivered the distributor's managed services offerings including custom etching and asset tagging, device management, WiFi site surveys, help desk services and more. These MSPs are eager to continue to expand their public sector business with D&H through interaction with participating agencies of OMNIA Partners.

"D&H has always provided the guidance, expertise, and integrity we've needed to fulfill projects for public sector companies, including some of the largest school districts in the states we service," said Brad Moore, CEO at Sterling, a leading public sector solution provider headquartered in the Midwest. "We have every confidence in D&H's model, knowing that their team can offer security and dependability through every phase of our business dealings. There's never a question as to who is handling our orders, as D&H's process is transparent and forthright at all points along the customer journey."

D&H partners who want to participate in D&H's select authorized reseller program through the OMNIA Partners contract can email OMNIApartners@dandh.com to obtain a quote. Learn more about OMNIA Partners at www.omniapartners.com

*NCPA is a wholly owned subsidiary of OMNIA Partners, dba OMNIA Partners, Public Sector. All public sector participants already registered with NCPA continue to have access to all contracts, with certain exceptions, in the portfolio and do not need to re-register to use a legacy NCPA or new OMNIA Partners contract. NCPA remains a separate legal entity and lead agency contracts completed under each brand are effective and available for use through the contract's approved term. In the event re-registration is necessary for any reason, OMNIA Partners will let registrants know.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Having recently ended its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and Mississauga, Ontario, in Canada, with additional warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor's Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh

About OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Our goal is to improve the way your organization identifies, evaluates, and procures what they need at the best value. With free membership, you'll gain full access to our portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts to help you identify more strategic and efficient ways to procure. We are here to help you achieve your procurement goals while saving you time and money along the way.

Discover a better way to buy at www.omniapartners.com

Contact: Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, Inc.

For D&H Distributing

(610) 737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com