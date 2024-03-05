Empowering Employee Voices: Brandon Hall Group Launches Excellence Awards, Employee Voice Edition

Loading... Loading...

Boca Raton, FL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, a leading provider of Human Capital Management insights, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Excellence Awards, Employee Voice Edition. This groundbreaking awards program celebrates organizations that prioritize employee feedback and engagement, recognizing the transformative power of listening to employees' perspectives.

The Excellence Awards, Employee Voice Edition is an ongoing initiative designed to honor organizations that excel in empowering their workforce and fostering a culture of openness and inclusivity. While the program will continue year-round, Brandon Hall Group is excited to identify the first round of winning organizations by May 31, 2024.

"We firmly believe that listening to employees is fundamental to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered," said Mike Cooke, CEO at Brandon Hall Group. "Winning an award based on employee sentiment reaffirms an organization's commitment to its workforce and validates the efforts taken to cultivate a positive and supportive work environment."

Participating organizations will receive a custom survey kit to gather insights directly from their employees. Entries will be evaluated based on predefined criteria and compared against industry standards, with winners recognized for their excellence in employee engagement, leadership, DEI, and more.

Award categories include:

Engagement

Promotion and Succession

Career Development

Employer Brand

Culture

Technology Environment

Leadership

DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)

CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)

Talent Mobility

Attracting Top Talent

Change Ready

Hybrid Work

Wellness

Rewards and Recognition

Collaboration and Teamwork

Innovation and Creativity

Learning and Development

"The Excellence Awards, Employee Voice Edition underscores Brandon Hall Group's dedication to promoting employee well-being and organizational effectiveness" said Rachel Cooke, COO at Brandon Hall Group. "By embracing employee feedback and listening to their voices, organizations can enhance employee satisfaction, drive performance, and achieve sustainable growth."

For more information about the Excellence Awards, Employee Voice Edition, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/employee-voice-edition/ .

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations around the world ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises, to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

