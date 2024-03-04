Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating World Acceptance Corp, and SSR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against World Acceptance Corporation WRLD, and SSR Mining Inc. SSRM. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



World Acceptance Corporation WRLD

After the market close on Friday, February 23, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that risks surrounding World Acceptance Corporation's conduct warranted the need for federal supervision. Shares of World Acceptance Corporation dropped more than 9% in intraday trading on Monday, February 26, 2024.

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM

On February 13, 2024, SSR issued a press release "announc[ing] a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result."

On this news, SSR's stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 53.70%, to close at $4.50 per share on February 13, 2024.

