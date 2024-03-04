TX RX Systems, Inc. To Showcase New Bi-Directional Antenna (BDA) Line at International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE)

Loading... Loading...

ANGOLA, N.Y., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, Inc., the market leader in radio frequency (RF) design and engineering, is set to showcase its new state-of-the-art bi-directional antenna (BDA) product line and other RF products and services at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Orlando this March.



TX RX Systems will exhibit its latest BDA innovations at booth #733. Attendees are invited to visit the booth for a meet-and-greet with CTO, Ken Pokigo, engineers and team to learn more about the company's cutting-edge technology that is leading the way in critical communications. In addition, the company will host a meet and greet at their booth on Wednesday afternoon with complimentary snacks and beer.

Pokigo will amplify TX RX Systems' presence at IWCE by sharing his expertise around the evolving landscape of connected devices, monitoring and data accessibility during two panel discussions on March 25:

"TX RX Systems prides itself on staying ahead of technology and industry trends to provide unparalleled connectivity solutions for our customers," said Pokigo. "IWCE is a great platform for us to showcase our innovations and engage with industry peers and stakeholders to foster collaboration that will continue to shape the future of wireless communications."

For more information about IWCE, visit https://iwceexpo.com/



About TX RX

Headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX has proven to be an industry front-runner since its founding in 1976. In the 45+ years since its inception, TX RX has developed many innovative technologies for the RF and LMR markets that are now commonly used throughout the industry. These innovations include, but are not limited to, the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, and the wideband collinear Base Station Antennas.

Today, TX RX is one of the only OEM manufacturers of RF conditioning hardware and equipment to also provide a comprehensive suite of RF conditioning services, products, and training opportunities across multiple markets.

TX RX is ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, and iBwave certified.

TX RX Contact:

Jay Slomba

Director of Business Development & Strategic Marketing

Email: jslomba@txrx.com

Phone: 716-217-3117