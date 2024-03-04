Future of Work Powered by AI Takes Center Stage at HP Amplify Partner Conference

Loading... Loading...

News Highlights

HP hosts >1500 commercial, alliance and distribution partners representing 95 countries

Latest cutting-edge innovation to be displayed throughout 30,000 square foot showcase

Two-day immersive event features keynote sessions from top tier Alliance Partner CEOs



LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 5 – 7, 2024, HP Inc. HPQ will host its HP Amplify Partner Conference in Las Vegas. The theme, Future Ready – United We Win – will explore the convergence of hybrid systems and generative artificial intelligence (AI) in powering the future of work and the myriad of opportunities to drive long-term, sustained partner growth, introduce its latest Amplify channel program enhancements and unveil a host of new products and solutions.

The two-day event will showcase keynote sessions from President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores, alongside a stellar lineup of top-tier CEOs representing HP's formidable Alliance Partner roster. The distinguished lineup includes Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, Intel Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gelsinger, NVIDIA Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su, Qualcomm Incorporated President and Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon, and Chief Executive Officer Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai. Members of the HP executive team will also share breaking news aimed at driving partner growth throughout the event.

"Partners play a pivotal role in delivering on our Future Ready strategy and our commitment to bringing innovation and program enhancements to the channel remains steadfast," stated Kobi Elbaz, HP SVP and General Manager, Global Channel, Sales Innovation and Operations. " We have a long history of partnership and trust with our channel partners. This week at HP Amplify Partner Conference, we are showcasing the work we are doing with the entire echo system to bring innovative solutions to market for our partners and customers."

The Amplify Partner Conference will provide attendees, representing >95 countries, with the opportunity to delve into the company's latest cutting-edge products and solutions for AI and hybrid systems throughout its 30,000 square foot innovation showcase. HP boasts a broad AI portfolio with more than 100 AI-enabled products and solutions, further enriching the experience. The event will also allow ample time for networking and connections.

Commitment to Sustainability

Curated with sustainability in mind, the HP Amplify Partner Conference will be powered by 100% renewable energy and hosted in a LEED Gold venue. No single-use plastics will be used at meal functions and leftover food will be donated to a local food bank. HP will measure the environmental footprint of the event and purchase offsets to mitigate the carbon emissions.

Event News and Updates

The Amplify Partner Conference is attended by invitation for HP partners, media and analysts. News and updates will be published to the HP Newsroom throughout the week and shared via the below channels.

Follow @HP on TikTok, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

Follow @Enrique Lores on X/Twitter and LinkedIn

Follow #HPAmplify and #UnitedWeWin across social platforms for the latest updates



Loading... Loading...

About HP Amplify

Launched in November 2020, HP AmplifyTM represents the first global partner program optimized to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences and outcomes. It delivers a simplified and easy-to-navigate global structure, which rewards partners based on three pillars: performance, collaboration, and capabilities. Since the launch of HP Amplify, HP has expanded the program with Amplify Data Insights, Amplify Retail, Amplify Online, and Amplify Impact.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.

Media Contacts



HP Media Relations



MediaRelations@hp.com



hp.com/go/newsroom



