Alumis Announces Late-Breaker Psoriasis Phase 2 Data Presentation for Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor ESK-001 at the American Academy of Dermatology 2024 Annual Meeting

– Late-breaking oral presentation to highlight efficacy and safety of ESK-001 in a Phase 2 clinical trial and open label extension (OLE) study in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (STRIDE) –



– Additional Phase 1 poster presentation to describe pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of ESK-001 in healthy participants –

– The Company will host a virtual investor event following the Phase 2 data presentation –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to transform the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced two clinical data presentations at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting taking place March 8-12, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Details regarding the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Efficacy and Safety of ESK-001, a Highly Selective Oral TYK2 Inhibitor, in a Phase 2 Study in

Adults with Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis (STRIDE)

Session Title: S026 – Late-Breaking Research: Session 1

Location: Room 20B

Date and Time: March 9, 10:20–10:30 a.m. PT

E-Poster Presentation

Title: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Characteristics of ESK-001, an Oral Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor, in Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trials

Poster number: 53968

Alumis will also host a virtual investor event to review the ESK-001 Phase 2 clinical data being presented at AAD on March 9 at 5:00 p.m. PT. To access the live webcast, please register by visiting the Events page on the Alumis website.

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize outcomes and transform the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its precision data analytics and a multi-platform approach, Alumis is advancing a pipeline of oral therapies designed to address immune dysfunction. Alumis' lead candidate ESK-001 is a highly selective and potentially best-in-class allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and non-infectious uveitis. Alumis also has discovery efforts in undisclosed immune-mediated diseases and targets identified by its data analytics platform. Incubated by Foresite Labs and led by a team of experts with deep experience and proven track records in drug discovery, development and immunology, Alumis is developing transformative therapies that aim to reimagine the lives of people with immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit alumis.com.

