Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Names Justin Plouffe CEO and Member of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. ("CSL") CGBD today announced that Justin Plouffe has been named President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment follows the resignation of Aren LeeKong from the Company to pursue other opportunities professionally.



Mr. Plouffe is a Managing Director and the Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Global Credit at Carlyle. He focuses on investing across Carlyle's credit strategies, capital formation as well as managing the overall Global Credit platform. Mr. Plouffe also serves as a Trustee and portfolio manager for Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund (CTAC), a closed-end investment company structured as an interval fund that invests across Carlyle Global Credit's various platform strategies. He sits on several investment committees within Carlyle's Global Credit platform.

Since joining Carlyle in 2007, Mr. Plouffe has overseen CLO new issuance, led acquisitions of corporate credit management platforms, served as a portfolio manager for structured credit investments, developed proprietary portfolio management analytics, and negotiated a wide variety of financing facilities. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Plouffe was an attorney at Ropes & Gray LLP. Plouffe received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was an editor of The Columbia Law Review. He is a CFA charterholder, holds Series 7, 24, 57, 63, 79 and 99 licenses, and is the Chief Executive Officer of TCG Securities, L.L.C., the SEC-registered broker/dealer affiliate of Carlyle.

Linda Pace, Chair of the Board of Directors at Carlyle Secured Lending said, "The Board is delighted that Justin Plouffe is joining CSL as President and CEO. As a distinguished and experienced member of the Carlyle Global Credit team, Justin is well positioned to steer Carlyle Secured Lending and execute on the Company's strategy of delivering sustainable income and capital preservation."

Pace added, "We would like to thank Aren for his contributions to Carlyle Secured Lending. He has played an important role in the company's success, and we wish him the best in future endeavors."

Justin Plouffe, newly appointed CEO of Carlyle Secured Lending said, "I am delighted to be joining Carlyle Secured Lending during such an important time for the private credit markets. Leveraging Carlyle's strong origination platform, Carlyle Secured Lending is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the current market opportunity to deliver strong performance and generate long term value for our shareholders."

