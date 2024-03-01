GRFS Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

RADNOR, Pa., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Grifols S.A. GRFS ("Grifols").



On January 9, 2024, Gotham City Research issued a report alleging that Grifols manipulated its debt and EBITDA figures to artificially lower its leverage. Following the publication of the report, Grifols's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") fell $2.43, or 27.93%, to close at $8.60 per ADR on January 9, 2024.

Then on February 29, 2024, Grifols announced its Q4 financial results. On the accompanying earnings call, Grifols's CFO disclosed that free cash flow in 2024 could be zero due to "accounting stuff." Following this news, Grifols's ADRs fell over 30%, to close at $7.51 per ADR on February 29, 2024.

