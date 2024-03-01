Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

March 1, 2024 5:02 PM | 7 min read
TORONTO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FFH ("Fairfax") announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313March 28, 2024March 15, 2024












Series D0.50499March 27, 2024
Series E0.198938March 28, 2024
Series F0.44396March 27, 2024
Series G0.185125March 28, 2024
Series H0.46862March 27, 2024
Series I0.207938March 28, 2024
Series J0.48649March 27, 2024
Series K0.315313March 28, 2024
Series M0.312688March 28, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 28, 2024 to June 27, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D2.062318.182010.51558
Series F1.812787.192010.45320
Series H1.913607.592010.47840
Series J1.986707.882010.49667

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
 (416) 367-4941

