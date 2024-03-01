ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Making the Most of Read-Alouds

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, GA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers LIT103: Making the Most of Read-Alouds as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users March 1-31, 2024.

There are many theories related to effective ways to build literacy and reading skills, and we learn more through research and practice every day. One thing we know for sure is that not all children come to Kindergarten with the same skills, experiences, or background knowledge. Early childhood educators have the opportunity to create rich language environments to help level the playing field for all children.

Technically, any time a caregiver reads a story aloud to children, a read-aloud is conducted. However, in the early learning environment (birth-age 8), the term read-aloud includes more than just reading the words on the pages of a book out loud. Read-alouds, and the activities and conversations that accompany them, should be at the center of a program′s early literacy approach.

In early childhood education, read-aloud strategies are used to promote essential literacy skills long before children learn to decode the written word. A high quality read-aloud process includes pre-reading, during-reading, and after-reading strategies that promote comprehension and interpretation. Effective read-aloud activities help children engage with the text, build literary language and background knowledge, and make meaningful connections with content. Along the way, quality read-aloud strategies promote oral communication skills and an appreciation for learning and exploring all that books have to offer.

During early childhood, it is important to focus on the characteristics of fluent readers, not just which letters make which sounds. With that in mind, read-alouds provide a developmentally appropriate opportunity to promote essential literacy skills. Children benefit from read-alouds from infancy through elementary school. Indeed, many experts believe that students should continue "shared readings" throughout their middle school and high school years.

Reading to children is a daily occurrence in early childhood environments. This course outlines the preparation and skills required to ensure that read-alouds are engaging and promote important early literacy skills. The course covers the process of conducting effective, meaningful read-alouds that build foundational literacy skills that children will use for the rest of their lives.

"Engaging in read-alouds can help children build bonds with their caregivers through positive interactions," says Leslie Coleman, Education Director of CCEI. "Read-alouds can also build a sense of classroom community and most of all, read-alouds are joyful experiences."

LIT103: Making the Most of Read-Alouds is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

About ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), a StraighterLine Company, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. CCEI offers 200+ online child care training courses in English and Spanish to meet licensing, recognition program and Head Start requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, an approved partner of the Council for Professional Recognition, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). For more information, visit: cceionline.com/.

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 800-499-9907 asasher@cceionline.edu