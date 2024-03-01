Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

Loading... Loading...

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RRC today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RRC is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com