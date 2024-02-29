The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver

Loading... Loading...

Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry.

Denver, CO February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Great American RV Show, known as the pinnacle of adventure travel showcases, is set to return with its 2024 edition at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from March 14-16. This year's show promises an unparalleled "One Stop Shopping Experience for All Things Adventure Travel," featuring over 400 units, the debut of Lightship RV, the rollout for Blue Compass, a $25K Camper Giveaway, and the highly anticipated Overland Trax Off-Grid Xpo.



The Great American RV Show is thrilled to announce its latest edition in Denver, Colorado, offering an expansive array of RVs, off-road utility vehicles, and adventure expedition-ready vehicles. This year's show will feature, engaging seminars, camping accessories, destinations and, regional outdoor product vendors ensuring a festive atmosphere for families and enthusiasts alike. A highlight of the show is the Overland Trax Off-Grid Xpo, dedicated to the off-grid lifestyle, showcasing 60K sq. ft. of the latest in off-road capabilities and technology.



The 2024 show welcomes notable debuts, including RV industry icon Storyteller's 2024 product line and the first appearance of Lightship RV, marking significant milestones in the RV industry. Attendees can also look forward to the National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) seminars, offering insights and education on RV maintenance and travel readiness. This isn't just a show; it's a gateway to the wild, uncharted experiences that await beyond the pavement.



"We're excited to bring a comprehensive adventure travel experience to Denver, offering unbeatable deals and an opportunity for enthusiasts to connect with industry leaders," said Hague Atkinson at AMP Expos, the organization behind the Great American RV Show. "Our focus is on innovation, education, and family-friendly fun, ensuring the Great American RV Show remains the premier destination for the adventure travel community."

