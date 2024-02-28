Fast Pace Health: Expanding to Improve Access to Mental Health Care

Loading... Loading...

Fast Pace Health is focused on improving mental health in the communities they serve. They recently added an additional mental health nurse practitioner to their team.

Franklin, TN February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fast Pace Health is thrilled to announce the addition of Samantha Burns, a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, to its Behavioral Health team. Under the leadership of Robert “Bob” McKenzie, Executive Sponsor of Fast Pace Behavioral Health, and Nikita Duke, Vice President of Operations - Behavioral Health, Fast Pace Health continues its mission to disrupt traditional care models and make mental health services accessible for rural communities in TN, KY, LA, MS, AL, and IN.



About Samantha Burns, PMHNP



Samantha Burns joins a team of more than 20 psychiatric providers at Fast Pace Health who focus on providing comprehensive virtual care for patients living with depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD and other mental health challenges. Mrs. Burns attended Lincoln Memorial University, is certified as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky. Mrs. Burns’ expertise as a PMHNP will help expand the availability of virtual care under the guidance of Mrs. Duke and Mrs. Burns’ Team Lead, Leigh “Abbie” Hammond, LCSW.



A Vision for Comprehensive Care



“Under Bob and Nikita’s leadership, we have made significant strides in offering comprehensive outpatient mental health services,” says Gregory Steil, President & CEO of the Fast Pace Health family of companies. “The addition of Samantha Burns to our team is another step in our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of those in rural communities.”



About Fast Pace Health



Fast Pace Health is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality medical and behavioral health services to communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Indiana. With an unwavering commitment to patient care, Fast Pace Health continues to expand its reach, improve healthcare access, and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas. Visit us at www.fastpacehealth.com to learn more.



Media Contact:

Justin Olson, Chief Marketing Officer, Fast Pace Health

6650 Carothers Parkway, Suite 225

Franklin, TN 37067

Email: justin.olson@fastpacehealth.com

Contact Information:

Fast Pace Health

Justin Olson

(931) 253-1110

Contact via Email

www.fastpacehealth.com

