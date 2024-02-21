Ninja Transfers Announces Launch of Ninja PrintHouse to Offer Full Customization Service with BlindShip

Loading... Loading...

Philadelphia, PA February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel, announced the launch of Ninja Printhouse. This new service allows promotional product distributors (PPD's) and other custom apparel resellers to streamline their business by rushing any size custom apparel order, blind shipped, directly to their customer.



With the use of Ninja Transfers’ State of the Art 100,000 square feet production capacity and its easy to use online design studio and ordering system, users can put together any order in just minutes and choose the deadline that suits their needs with rush options as quick as two business days. They also store all of your designs and orders in one place, making it easy to monitor your order status and place reorders quickly.



Ninja Printhouse boasts over 2,000 apparel products with rush capability with styles ranging from Gildan, Next Level, to high-end brand names.



Ninja Transfers is known for their fast ship times and Ninja Printhouse is no different. When you can't meet your deadline, Ninja Printhouse can.



For more information and to access Ninja Printhouse, please visit Ninja Transfers' official website here.

