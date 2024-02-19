Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings

Loading... Loading...

Rapid City, SD February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. These awards and rankings are based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals – more than 4,700 U.S. hospitals in total.



BHSH’s ranking as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety is the result of leading all U.S. hospitals in mortality, complications, readmissions, patient safety, inpatient quality and surgical quality.



“To be named as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for the second year in a row, and to achieve a #1 ranking for Patient Safety is an incredible honor,” said Dr. Lew Papendick, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chairman of the Board, Black Hills Surgical Hospital. “Our goal has always been to provide the best possible surgical care, and the safest care, for every patient. To be recognized as being #1 in the Nation for both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety speaks to the dedication and talents of our exceptional staff and surgeons and their commitment to our patients that choose us for their orthopedic and spine care.”



In addition to the two #1 Hospital in the Nation rankings, CareChex® again ranked BHSH as the #1 Hospital in the Market for Overall Hospital Care, Overall Surgical Care, and General Surgery for 2024 in both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety categories, as well as #1 Hospital in Market for Joint Replacement and Neurological Care.



BHSH’s orthopedic services include a highly personalized Hip and Knee Center, focused on total hip and total knee care, a class-leading total joint replacement robotics program featuring Mako SmartRobotics™, and minimally invasive spine (MIS) surgery; both offering shortened hospital stays, less pain and smaller incisions. BHSH also performs foot and ankle surgeries, arthroscopic shoulder and shoulder replacement surgeries, and various hand procedures. All of BHSH’s award-winning orthopedic surgeries are performed by physicians from Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center (BHOSC), the leading and most preferred orthopedic provider in the region for nearly 50 years.



About Black Hills Surgical Hospital:

For 27 years, Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been a regional and national leader in quality healthcare. Consistently recognized for patient satisfaction, medical excellence, and patient safety, Black Hills Surgical Hospital employees nearly 500 highly skilled professionals and offers integrated surgical, imaging, pain management, sports medicine and urgent care services. Black Hills Surgical Hospital is proudly owned by physicians.



About Quantros CareChex®

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.

