Cal Coast Cares Foundation Application Period Now Open for 2024 Student Scholarships

Over $185,000 in student scholarships to be awarded this year.

San Diego, CA February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation will begin accepting applications for its next round of student scholarships February 1 through April 15 to support college-bound high school seniors, foster students and current college students in San Diego or Riverside counties. This year, the foundation will award over $185,000 in student scholarships.



The non-profit foundation will award $2,000 scholarships to selected students who are pursuing higher education and have a proven commitment to academic excellence and leadership in the community. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships will also be eligible for second-year scholarships by continuing to meet the requirements.



To apply, potential applicants can visit the Cal Coast Cares Foundation webpage during the application period to review eligibility requirements and to access the application portal here: www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/.



Since its inception in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded over $1 million in student scholarships and educator grants.



“The foundation works tirelessly to ensure that as many students as possible have access to a fulfilling college career while encouraging leadership and community involvement. We are grateful to fund tuition or other specified educational expenses that can make a meaningful impact to those students who are focused on reaching their academic and professional goals,” said Todd Lane, Cal Coast Credit Union President and CEO and Foundation Board Member.



