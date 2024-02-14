Safe Rx Releases 3rd Party Validated Prevention and Economic Impact Model for Government and Prevention Community Customer Programming

Loading... Loading...

Greenwood Village, CO February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Safe Rx® today announced the launch of VIDA™, its third-party validated prevention and economic impact model for use in customer prevention programming.



Branded VIDA™, an acronym for “Vial Impact Data Analysis” and Spanish for “life,” the model is used for customer annual programming and project design, in customer grant submissions and for grantor impact reporting. The VIDA™ methodology was third-party validated in late 2023 by Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety (RMPDS), one of the largest poison centers in America and a leader in toxicology, injury research and data collection. RMPDS has extensive experience in evaluating product safety and interventions in prescription drugs, OTC, and consumer products, and performs surveillance for leading OTC and consumer brands.



“VIDA was an incredibly useful tool in optimizing our vial distribution strategy and will make a very big difference in grantor and other reporting on our project’s impact in Greenville,” said Phillip Clark, CEO & Executive Director of Just Say Something in Greenville, SC.



Just Say Something is a member of Greenville County’s Power Collective, an opioid settlement funded group distributing 40,000 Safe Rx® LPVs® in its communities in 2024. Similar projects have been developed and implemented elsewhere including in Ohio, New York, and other geographies, with funding from traditional prevention program grants, other state and federal funding, and more recently opioid settlement funds.



VIDA™ calculates the impact of LPV® distributions across multiple prevention and economic impact measures, enabling prevention coalitions, local government agencies, and colleges & universities to assess the impact of both annual programming and shorter duration projects, and their contribution to overall mission fulfillment objectives.



“VIDA enables our customers to expand their reach in their communities, substantiate their impact in grant applications and grantor reporting, and track mission fulfillment for multiple other purposes,” said Milton Cohen, Safe Rx® President and CEO. “VIDA is a very powerful tool for the prevention community,” he added.



Caring Closures International (CCI) is transforming public health and consumer product safety with patented innovation modernizing one of the most successful interventions in public health history. CCI’s initial Safe Rx® line of locking prescription vials (LPVs®) are sold into multiple verticals for use in medication safety and pharmacy dispensing, and cut off pilfering (sneaking pills), a leading source of diversion and teen drug misuse in the United States for over a decade. Ultimately, CCI’s cap and closure technology is expected to replace a broad cross section of child-resistant packaging across multiple product categories, updating a proven intervention to help solve several epidemic scale public health crises. For more information, please visit www.safe-rx.com.

