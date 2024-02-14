BDA Advises Endeavour United on Sale of Shinwa Vanes to Riken

Loading... Loading...

New York, NY February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Endeavour United, has sold its stake in Shinwa Vanes to Riken Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NPR-Riken Corporation.



Shinwa Vanes, headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading fabless manufacturer that designs and develops made-to-order heaters for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, leveraging technological prowess and responsiveness to customers’ needs. The company is trusted by blue-chip customers with a significant presence in the global semiconductor equipment market.



Riken, also headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading manufacturer of automotive and functional components, boasting a global presence and is best known for its excellence in producing piston rings. In October 2023, the company merged with Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd to establish NPR-Riken Corporation.



Through the transaction, Shinwa Vanes and Riken plan to leverage their combined development technologies and sales capabilities to develop new products and expand their businesses together. The companies aim to lead the electric resistance heater market, which has significant growth potential, to help customers move towards carbon neutrality.



Toshiaki Yokohara, Managing Director at BDA Tokyo, said: “We’re pleased to have found Shinwa Vanes a new partner and to set the stage for its next phase of growth as semiconductor manufacturing technology evolves. We look forward to the continued success of Shinwa Vanes under the new ownership. This is an example of BDA’s ability, yet again, to help achieve the right solutions for private equity funds in Japan.”



BDA acted as exclusive financial advisor to Endeavour United.



BDA Team

Toshiaki Yokohara, Managing Director, Tokyo

Brian Lee, Director, Tokyo

Junya Aizawa, Analyst, Tokyo



About Endeavour United

Endeavour United is a private equity firm based in Tokyo, with expertise in business successions, corporate carve-outs, privatisations, recapitalisations, and restructurings. The company has invested in approximately 80 companies across a range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, consumer, corporate services, and technology. www.endeavourunited.co.jp



About Shinwa Vanes

Shinwa Vanes is a fabless manufacturer and designer of heating equipment and parts of industrial heaters used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company provides industrial heaters, sensors, control panel boards, and related products. Shinwa Vanes is trusted by Japanese and overseas companies due to their expertise in designing made-to-order products through a strong understanding of varying customer needs. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Tokyo, Japan. www.vanes.co.jp



About Riken Corporation

Riken Corporation manufactures and sells automotive and industrial machinery parts in Japan and internationally. The company offers piston rings, automotive parts, marine and industrial components and parts, piping products, aerospace industrial equipment products, thermal engineering products, EMC products, and a quality management system. In October 2023, the company merged with Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd, a manufacturer of automobile engine parts, and established NPR-RIKEN CORPORATION. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. www.riken.co.jp



About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com

