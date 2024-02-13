The AUC Data Science Initiative Joins the U.S. Department of Commere's Consortium Dedicated to AI Saftey

Loading... Loading...

The AUC Data Science Initiative is the only HBCU representative among more than 200 of the nation's leading AI stakeholders who will advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under the new U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium

Atlanta, GA February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to establish new measures for science in the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.



"As the hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in artificial intelligence and data science, the Atlanta University Center Data Science Initiative is proud to support the AI Risk Management Framework,” said Dr. Talitha Washington, Director of the AUC Data Science Initiative. “We look forward to engaging the HBCU community to support the development and implementation so that research is advanced responsibly and ethically."



“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do,” said Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”



The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits.



As a member of the AISIC, the AUC Data Science Initiative will ensure that HBCUs have a key role in developing interoperable and effective tools for AI safety.



About the AUC Data Science Initiative



Established in 2019, the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative expands data science research and education across all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Initiative is poised to become the largest producer of African Americans in data science while advancing social justice aspects of data science. Fostering innovation through collaboration across HBCUs empowers students and faculty alike to excel in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity techniques that address ethics and bias, with a focus on topics that impact Black America. Stewarded by the AUC-member institutions, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College, as well as the AUC Robert W. Woodruff Library, the AUC Data Science Initiative ensures that HBCUs remain at the forefront of data science education and research.



