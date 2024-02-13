California Coast Credit Union Supports Emergency Housing Efforts for Local Flood Victims

Loading... Loading...

Partners with Logan Heights Community Development Corporation to deliver assistance.

San Diego, CA February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union is partnering with Logan Heights Community Development Corporation (LHCDC) to support families displaced by flooding due to recent rains.



Cal Coast is contributing $7,500 to LHCDC to help families that have been moved into temporary housing under the Emergency Assistance Program. The LHCDC, in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission, evaluates the storms’ impact on families placed in temporary housing. Cal Coast Credit Union’s funding is available to address the immediate needs of these families.



“We talk to the families once they get into their temporary housing,” said Monte Jones, CEO of the Logan Heights CDC. “If they have immediate, pressing needs like food, kitchen supplies, clothing, or other items, the funds from Cal Coast can be used to help them as quickly as possible. We are so thankful for our continued partnership with Cal Coast, and proud of the work we do together to help our community thrive.”



Todd Lane, Cal Coast President & CEO, said, “Our hearts go out to the families who have been impacted by the recent floods. In times of crisis, the strength of a community is enhanced through collaborative efforts between businesses and other community agencies. Cal Coast appreciates the valuable partnership we have with Logan Heights CDC and other local organizations to be able to build a more resilient and supportive community, especially during difficult times.”



People in need of temporary housing due to the recent flooding are encouraged to contact the City of San Diego Housing Commission at www.sdhc.org.



About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

