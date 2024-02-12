Ram Restaurant & Brewery Celebrates 53 Years in Lakewood

Loading... Loading...

On February 26, Ram is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with a classic recipe and a classic price.

Lakewood, WA February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ram Restaurant & Brewery in Lakewood is set to celebrate its 53rd Anniversary since opening their first location on February 26, 1971.



The Ram, which has been a fixture in the Puget Sound for over 50 years, has been known for serving pub food and independently brewed craft beer to its guests. It all began with the unique concept of allowing families to cook their own burgers and steaks over an open grill, fostering a sense of togetherness and culinary adventure.



As part of the anniversary celebrations, The Ram will be offering their Ram Classic Cheeseburger and Original Ram Chips for $1.95 for one day only: February 26, 2024. This promotion uses the original price of a burger and chips from 1971, harkening back to the Ram's beginnings.



"We are thrilled to celebrate 53 wonderful years of serving our community," said Jeff Iverson, CEO of Ram Restaurant & Brewery. "The $1.95 Ram Classic Cheeseburger special is our way of expressing gratitude to our guests, old and new, who have made The Ram a cherished gathering place for generations."

Contact Information:

RAM Restaurant Group

John Morse

253-588-1788

Contact via Email

https://www.theram.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/906003



Press Release Distributed by PR.com