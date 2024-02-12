Superior Grocers Expands Its Reach with the Grand Opening of 72nd Store in Dinuba, CA

Loading... Loading...

Santa Fe Springs, CA February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The grand opening ceremony was attended by local elected officials, including:



· Mayor Maribel Reynosa

· Vice Mayor Rachel Nerio-Guerrero

· Councilmember Kuldip Thusu

· Eddie Valero – Supervisor, District Four, County of Tulare



Their presence highlights the strong support and enthusiasm of local leadership for Superior Grocers' entry into the Dinuba market.



Community Engagement:

Superior Grocers demonstrated its dedication to supporting education and community development by presenting a $3,000 check to Dinuba High School during the grand opening event. Additionally, another check was presented to the non-profit organization Campus Life, reinforcing the company's commitment to investing in the future success and well-being of Dinuba's youth.



Store Highlights:

The new Superior Grocers store in Dinuba offers a wide range of departments catering to various needs and preferences:



· Fresh Produce Section: A vibrant assortment of locally sourced and fresh produce awaits customers, ensuring quality and freshness.

· Meat and Seafood Department: Offering premium cuts of meat and a diverse selection of seafood to satisfy every culinary preference.

· Bakery: Indulge in freshly baked bread, pastries, and desserts crafted with care by skilled bakers.

· Prepared Foods: Enjoy a variety of freshly prepared meals and dishes, providing convenient options for every occasion.

· Grocery Aisles: Stocked with an extensive range of pantry staples, international products, and specialty items to meet every household's needs.

· Tortilleria: Experience the tradition of handcrafted tortillas, adding a touch of authenticity to every meal.



The grand opening drew an enthusiastic crowd, with customers eagerly waiting in line around the building, eager to experience the superior shopping experience offered by Superior Grocers.



"We are excited to open our 72nd store in Dinuba and provide the community with a superior shopping experience," said Richard Wardwell, CEO and President at Superior Grocers. "Our commitment to quality, variety, and exceptional customer service remains unwavering as we embark on this new journey. We are grateful for the warm welcome from Mayor Reynosa, Vice Mayor Nerio-Guerrero, Councilmember Thusu, and all the attendees. We look forward to serving the residents of Dinuba and becoming an integral part of their lives."



Superior Grocers invites residents of Dinuba to visit the new store, explore its diverse offerings, and experience the difference that has made Superior Grocers a trusted name in the grocery industry.

