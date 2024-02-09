ZuCot Gallery's Onaje Henderson Featured in Our America: In The Black on Hulu

Loading... Loading...

ZuCot Gallery featured on "Our America: In The Black," a collaborative effort between Microsoft, ABC Owned Television Stations, and Hulu.

Atlanta, GA February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ZuCot Gallery, the leading African American art space in Atlanta, takes center stage in the upcoming series "Our America: In The Black," a collaborative effort between Microsoft, ABC Owned Television Stations, and Hulu. This innovative special, sponsored by Microsoft, explores our nation’s racial economic wealth gap through some of their inclusive, digital programs for nonprofits, in the hopes of financially improving the lives of communities largely overlooked. Furthermore, it delves into the topic of creating generational wealth in the African American community, particularly among the Gen Z and Millennial demographic.



Onaje Henderson, a partner and co-owner of ZuCot Gallery, shares his insights on the show, including the use of Microsoft's virtual gallery technology, highlighted in the program, and how it plays a pivotal role in expanding the physical boundaries of the gallery, bridging the gap between art and technology.



In a compelling statement, Henderson emphasizes the unique role of art in wealth creation, stating, "From an evaluation standpoint, artwork is one of the last few spaces where we can really invest and possibly, if done right, create wealth in a different way." The staff at ZuCot actively works towards engaging young people in the world of art, advocating for gallery visits, art exploration, and investment in cultural capital.



"Our America: In The Black" promises to be an enlightening journey, showcasing ZuCot Gallery as an exemplary case of utilizing technology for economic empowerment through the use of Microsoft sponsored technology, that aims to inspire and educate viewers on the transformative potential of art in building financial resilience.



ZuCot Gallery is the largest African American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast. Located in the historic Castleberry Hill district of downtown Atlanta, the 3,500 sq. foot space offers an eclectic decor and features some of the most prolific contemporary artists of our time.



This episode of "Our America: In The Black" is available on Hulu Black Stories Always Hub.



