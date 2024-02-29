Miles Partnership Selected as United States Agency of Record for Tahiti Tourisme

Loading... Loading...

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles Partnership, a leading tourism marketing consultancy, is pleased to announce its selection by Tahiti Tourisme as the official agency of record for consumer, trade and public relations services in the United States.

Miles Partnership has more than 60 years of marketing experience in the tourism industry, and currently works with more than 150 destinations, hospitality businesses and other travel industry clients worldwide. The company manages more than $185 million in media annually and has a proven track record of creating industry-leading omnichannel campaigns in the travel vertical.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to represent The Islands of Tahiti to consumer and trade audiences in the United States," said Jay Salyers, Senior Vice President at Miles Partnership. "Our approach will weave together storytelling, impactful messaging and targeted media buys into a holistic communications strategy across owned, earned and paid channels."

As part of its commitment to the destination, Miles Partnership has hired four team members from Tahiti Tourisme North America to help service this account: Kristin Carlson, Mari Masuda, Duane Uyeda and Victoria Ziarnik bring more than 35 years of combined experience representing The Islands of Tahiti. As team lead, Kristin will draw on her decades of experience in marketing, advertising and strategic partnership building to maintain and foster relationships with internal teams and external stakeholders.

"We believe that the collaboration with Miles Partnership on the US market will allow us to pivot and take a new and improved approach in our communication with consumers while the integration of the Tahiti Tourisme North America (TTNA) team will ensure continuity in our relationship with our partners on the market," said Gina Bunton, Chief International Operations Officer at Tahiti Tourisme Head Office.

Miles Partnership has also engaged 360viewPR, a leader in developing successful destination and tourism public relations strategies, to oversee the public relations aspects of this scope of work.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, and Lakewood, Colorado, Miles Partnership has multiple offices across the United States and an international office in Auckland, New Zealand. Its sister company, London-based Black Diamond, has worked with Tahiti Tourisme since September 2017 and has overseen all B2B and B2C activity in the UK market.

Miles Partnership was selected through a formal RFP process and began work with Tahiti Tourisme in January 2024.

SOURCE Miles Partnership